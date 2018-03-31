Snettisham’s Chloe plans charity headshave after nan’s cancer battle

When Chloe Richardson’s grandmother had to have her hair shorn as part of cancer treatment here, she wanted to do all she could to show her support.

So the 12-year-old from Snettisham immediately pledged to have her hair cut short as a fundraiser for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Her initial target of £250 was reached within two days and now £1,000 is a possibility.

And the shave is now due to take place during a fundraising coffee morning and raffle which will take place at Snettisham’s Royal British Legion hall on May 7, between 10am and 1pm.

The effort has been inspired by Chloe’s grandmother, Liz Horspole, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in January.

Chloe’s mum, Sam Rix, said: “When Mum was diagnosed, we sat Chloe down and told her that Nanna was going to lose her hair through the treatment.

“Chloe said she couldn’t do anything to help mum so this was a way she could help other people in future. She also wanted to lose her hair too, for moral support for mum.

“Chloe’s organised everything herself. Just to have the haircut is a big deal for someone her age. She’s a quiet child but if she wants to do something, she will do it.”

Staff and pupils at Snettisham Primary School, which Chloe attended until last summer, and her current school, Smithdon High in Hunstanton, have pledged support, along with fellow members of the Pelicans Hockey Club in Lynn, the Snettisham Cricket Club and the Sandringham Church Choir. The legion branch has also waived the fee for hiring the hall.

Chloe has sponsorship forms to support the hospital’s chemotherapy room and an online JustGiving page for donations to its Shouldham ward. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/unicornchop.