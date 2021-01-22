Snow and ice are predicted for King's Lynn and West Norfolk over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for much of England from 4pm on Friday through to 10.30am on Saturday.

It said today (Friday): "Snow and ice might cause travel disruption tonight and early Saturday."

A fun scene after heavy snow on a previous occasion at Wootton Sand Pits.

People have been warned of the probability of some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services.

The picture changes into Sunday with the south of England and Wales likely to see snow and ice.