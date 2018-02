Visitors enjoyed a picturesque stroll through Lexham Estate’s gardens when they attended a snowdrop walk there on Sunday.

The event, in aid of St Andrews church in East Lexham and All Saints church in Litcham, saw guests amble through the grounds of the property in the Nar Valley with the spring flora and fauna as their accompaniment.

Snowdrop Walk and Open Gardens at Lexham Hall Mya Bidewell 3

A further snowdrop walk will be held there this Sunday from 11am to 4pm, costing £6 for adults.