Snowy scene as Queen heads to Castle Rising church

There was a wintry scene on Sunday morning as the Queen and other members of the Royal Family attended church in Castle Rising.

Wellwishers braved the cold to catch a glimpse of the Queen, who used an umbrella to protect herself from the snow flurries, which fell across the borough for several hours during the day.

The Royal Family at Castle Rising Church The Queen

Also among the royal party was the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, who also visited the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre today to see how the complex is supporting the development of new business in West Norfolk.

His daughter, Princess Eugenie, also attended along with Princess Beatrice ahead of the announcement of her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank,