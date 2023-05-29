The former chiefs of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have praised the local community for their “outstanding support” in backing the campaign for a rebuild.

Former QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw and deputy chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight both hailed the “tremendous” Save Our QEH group, who campaigned for years for funding to replace the current crumbling building.

Last Thursday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced the QEH would be added to the Government’s New Hospital Programme, after plans for a £862m rebuild were revealed – with the current site having around 4,394 steel and timber support props holding up its roof.

Cllr Jo Rust and former QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw during a campaign for new hospital funding

Built using RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), the current building has reached the end of its life, with national experts saying it has a 2030 deadline – by which time the new building should be open.

Mrs Shaw told the Lynn News last week: “This week’s announcement for a much-needed and deserved new hospital for Lynn and West Norfolk is absolutely fantastic for the community, patients and staff.

“So many people have played a huge part in achieving this – especially the community who had the vision and energy to support the campaign and the outstanding support from the local community and Save Our QEH group, led by Cllr Jo Rust, who have been truly tremendous.

Caroline Shaw, CBE, former CEO of the QEH

“This state-of-the-art hospital will be one patients, the local community and staff can be rightly proud of, which is nothing more than deserved.

“I was proud as CEO to start the journey for a new hospital and it’s now truly wonderful to see it come to fruition.”

Ms Skaife-Knight added: “This week’s well-overdue announcement is an incredibly special moment and one that I hope has boosted the entire community of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

“So many people have been instrumental in getting to this historic occasion – not least the previous chief executive (Caroline Shaw) and chairman (Prof Steve Barnett) who had the vision and foresight to begin the campaign and the outstanding support from the local community and Save Our QEH group, led by Cllr Jo Rust who have been nothing but unrelenting in pursuit of securing the much-needed national funding to build a new hospital that will be fit for the decades to come.

James Wild MP and QEH Deputy CEO Laura Skaife-Knight outside the hospital

Ms Skaife-Knight is now chief executive at another NHS hospital, which was newly opened a few years ago.

“Now I work at NHS Orkney in an impressive new hospital which opened in 2019, you cannot under-estimate the positive difference that having a first-class environment makes to the experience of patients and staff,” she said.

“It is also an opportunity to transform how we work and to further accelerate digitisation which we know is needed in Norfolk.

Steve Barclay with Laura Skaife-Knight on a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Dave Fincham/QEH

“Well done Lynn and West Norfolk – it’s the local community voice that has secured this win and for this, I and so many others are incredibly grateful.

“The exciting journey now begins for what will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a truly outstanding hospital for patients, the local community and staff, and one that will further improve care, services and experiences for so many.”

One of the campaigners who regularly called for funding for a new hospital is Bharti Patel, who said: “It’s wonderful news.

“I felt on top of the world when the announcement came, everyone we spoke to who helped in any way should be proud of this announcement – it is long overdue.

“Residents, patients, staff now have something to look forward to – a fully funded new hospital.”