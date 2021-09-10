So much to see in King's Lynn this Heritage Open Day

There is a chance to have a wonderful free day out exploring Lynn’s historic buildings during Heritage Open Day on Sunday, between 10am and 4pm.

The King’s Lynn Civic Society – working with the West Norfolk Council, the Red Badge Town Guides, businesses, residents and friends groups – have arranged a packed programme so you can visit houses, offices, gardens, churches and chapels not normally open to the public.

Look out for special events, re-enactions, children’s activities, music, dancing, miniature trains, vintage buses touring the town and more.

Heritage Open Day - A rare chance to explore round the Red Mount Chapel proves to be very popular drawing a large crowd all day.. (50356547)

A range of historic buildings will be open around the town including Clifton House, Custom House, Red Mount Chapel, Bank House, St. John’s House and St. Nicholas’ Chapel.

The day also coincindes with the borough council's Classic Car Day display on the Tuesday Market Place.

Outdoor spaces offer plenty to do – The Walks (including Fenland Falcons, Knights of Skirbeck, the Sealed Knot), Hardwick Road Cemetery, and the Jewish Cemetery.

The Knights of Skirbeck bring a spectacular day of medieval military life beginning at 10am with a public show and tell of armour, weapons and other features.

A market of local producers will be situated on Saturday Market Place where morris dancing takes place with The King’s Morris and their guest teams from 11.30am; plus baroque dancers, Shantymen, Schrodinger’s Strings harp-based quartet and FLUKES (Fenland Ukuleles).

There will be many tours and walks of the historic buildings: the Minster, All Saints, St Peter’s West Lynn, Wenns Chop & Ale House; and guided walks with Town Guides (at 11am, midday, 1pm and 2pm for guided walks. Meet outside Stories of Lynn).

Examples of historic buildings include Friarscot, on Church Street, where the acclaimed letter-cutter Wayne Hart will be giving a demonstration of letter-cutting on slate and stone in the rear garden. Friarscot is a merchant’s house built around 1510 during the first year of the reign of Henry VIII.

Or visit the Hampton Court secret garden. The 15th-century riverside warehouse is accessed from St Margaret’s Lane.

Heritage Open Day is England’s most popular grassroots cultural event. For more information, log on to www.visitwestnorfolk.com or the Visit West Norfolk mobile app.