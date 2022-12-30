The finalists for the Lynn News Mayor’s Business Awards have been revealed – congratulations to all who have made it this far!

It’s just over two months until the glittering awards ceremony at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange on Friday March 3, 2023.

Your finalists for the business awards are:

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards in Association with The Lynn News

Mayor’s Business of the Year: Baytree Hilgay Limited, JD Cooling systems, Recipharm.

Small Business of the Year: East Coast signs, Promenade, Leisure Limited Hunstanton and WhatAHoot.

Businessperson of the Year: James Covell: King’s Lynn Construction Limited, Jane Cole: Pole Perfect Fitness, Lisa Staples: Tipsy Teapot.

Business Innovation: Noise & Chance School of Dance, PCL Ceramics Limited, Promenade Leisure Company Limited Hunstanton.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Ellen Skerritt- GH Hair Design, Molly Todd- SJP Solicitors.

Customer Care: GH Hair Design, Inheritance Legal Services Limited, Just4You Fitness.

Independent Retailer: Ikon Fashions, The Bottom Drawer Bridal, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism: The Angel at Watlington, Tipsy Teapot, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Employee of the Year: Chelsey Keane, The Norfolk Deli, Joe Chandler, Constructionarium, Lindsey Bavin, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

King’s Lynn Champion: Just Essentials, Russen & Turner, WhatAHoot.

Environmental Champion: Greenyard Frozen UK Limited, Mickram Limited, Southgate Packaging.

All of the finalists listed above will be attending the black tie event where they will find out if they will be going home with an award.