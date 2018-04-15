Soap Box Derby set to return to Hunstanton

A family event in Hunstanton is set to return in September, after organisers hailed last year’s event as an “incredibly successful first year”.

West Norfolk Council is bringing back the Hunstanton Soap Box Derby, which will provide a day of free entertainment for people of all ages, on Sunday, September 23.

Teams will race homemade karts down the hilly streets of the town, as the crowds cheer them on.

The course for the race has been set, which repeat’s last year’s route.

Teams will start their run at the top of Boston Square, then take a 90-degree left turn onto Cliff Parade, and then race straight down the hill to the finish line at the mini roundabout.

Roger Partridge, activities coordinator for the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens, said: “We’re announcing details of the course so early because we know teams want to start building their karts with a specific route in mind.

“We’re delighted that people are expressing an interest already. The number of teams competing last year was beyond our expectations, so we’re hoping for just as many this year!”

Race entry is due to open in early June, and will be through an online form at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk.

Entry fees will remain the same as last year, which is £10 for 10- to 11-year-olds, £12 for 12- to 15-year-olds, £15 for 16- to 64-year-olds and £12 for people aged 65 and over.

This year, West Norfolk Council is also offering the opportunity for a business to become the headline sponsor of the event.

Mr Partridge added: “This is a great chance for a local business to work with us, and become the main sponsor of an extremely well-attended event.

“The benefits to the sponsor we’re considering are linking the business name to the event title, involving the sponsor in publicity before the event, promotion at the event, a presence at the event and at the prize-giving ceremony.

“If your business is interested in a sponsorship deal like this, please do get in touch with me so we can discuss the possibilities.”

Contact Mr Partridge by email roger.partridge@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01553 616326.