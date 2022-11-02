A soccer team has shown its appreciation to a Lynn pub as it presented the team with a framed football shirt in memory of a “kind and caring” landlord.

King’s Lynn Soccer Club’s ladies side have been meeting at The Orb & Sceptre on Wootton Road after their games since it opened earlier this year.

So, to thank Sam Brookes for her support, as well as that of her late husband Al, who died in August, the team have presented her with a framed Tottenham shirt.

Ellie Bennington, team manager, said the team felt it important to recognise the help Al and Sam have shown to them.

“Sam and her staff have been amazing, they have created such a nice welcoming environment,” she said.

“We will continue to show our support to Sam and all involved at The Orb & Sceptre.”

Alan and Sam Brookes at Orb & Sceptre in Lynn

Club secretary Phil Yates said Al would be “hugely missed”.

“The Orb & Sceptre have welcomed us with open arms,” he said.

“Al was a kind and caring person and always made us feel especially welcome to The Orb & Sceptre, he’d always enquire as to how the teams were doing, especially the ladies team as he was keen to offer support.

“Al would ask about the charity work we were doing in partnership with the 8:56 Foundation and allowed us to use his facilities for meetings and has put on quiz nights in aid of the foundation. The support has been amazing.

“Sadly Al passed away recently. I’m sure I speak on behalf of all who knew him when I say he will be hugely missed, but his presence will always be felt because he was such a nice person.”

And captain Josie Turner added: “Al and Sam always took an interest in the women’s team every weekend, asking how we got on.

“On the sad passing of ‘Big Al’ the ladies wanted to show their appreciation and support they both showed us after every game supplying us with food and drinks.

“So myself and the ladies’ manager Ellie Bennington came up with the idea of getting a framed Tottenham Hotspur shirt with a plaque from the club in memory of the big man.

“Sam and all the staff continue with their ongoing support with not only the women’s team but all three of the men’s teams too.

“All of us at KLSC Football Club want to say thank you for the support and the family feeling we all get when we’re in the Orb & Sceptre. Big Al is missed by us all dearly.”

Following the donation, Sam said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to them. We have got the guys' football team and the ladies on a Sunday as they are linked together.

"Just a big thank you to them for choosing us as their pub to go to."