Social club steps in to help Bircham church floor appeal

Organisers of a Christmas fair held at the weekend are hoping to raise hundreds of pounds towards the cost of a new floor at a West Norfolk parish church.

The pews in St Mary’s church, Bircham, were removed in the summer as stage one of a plan to make better use of the space.

But that work uncovered extensive dry rot which its vicar, the Rev Peter Cook, said was likely to add tens of thousands of pounds to the cost of the project.

He said: “We wanted to create a more open space which can be used by the whole community, which included putting in a kitchen and toilet.”

The village social club’s annual Christmas Fair, which was held on Saturday afternoon, chooses a different charity each year and this time will benefit the floor appeal.

It featured a wide range of Christmas presents on stalls manned by members of the church congregation.

Organiser Diana Hall said: “It has been our usual success. Lots of people enjoyed the happy atmosphere. We hope the event will raise around £750.”

Rev Cook said moving the church pews has left the church with a floor of “earth and dirt.”

He added: “No final figure can be put on the cost of the work but it will be substantial.”

Also pictured round a stall offering Christmas presents for dogs are Rosalie McPherson, Val Ford and Annabelle Townsend.