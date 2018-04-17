Social hub plans King’s Lynn links

A social enterprise group which helps create friendships across generations is looking to expand its services to Lynn.

Friend In Deed works with everyone from babies through to those living with dementia in an effort to promote kindness and break down barriers that can cause loneliness or isolation.

And officials are holding an open day next month for members of the public to find out more.

Director Kelly Lindsay said: “We are not only looking for little visitors in Lynn.

“We are also looking for care provisions to work with, including care homes, sheltered housing schemes, dementia cafes and day centres.”

The organisation, which is based in Norwich, is looking to form long-term links with the Crossroads Community Hub in South Wootton, and various other community groups to provide support to those who need it most.

They are holding an open day with Independence Matters at the Crossroads Community Hub on Wednesday, May 16, from 10am to noon.

For more information, or to get involved, visit www.friendindeed.org.uk or find them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/friendindeednorwich/