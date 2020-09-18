A leading garden centre in King's Lynn will be reopening soft plays from Monday with safety measures in place.

Following updated guidance from the UK Government that soft plays may reopen in England, Dobbies will reopen its soft play centre.

The safety of team members and customers remains the number one priority, and a number of social distancing measures have been put in place.

Dobbies’ soft plays are cleaned and sanitised before opening, mid-way through the day and after closing, to make play time safe.

Atalian Servest have been employed to apply Zoono antibacterial cleaning product fortnightly.

There will be reduced capacity in all soft plays, with customers requested to book in advance to manage numbers.

This will also enable team members to collect data for NHS Test and Trace. There are extra hand cleaning stations, and adults will be required to wear face coverings until seated at a table within the soft play. Face coverings are not required for children under 11.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We have successfully reopened garden centres and restaurants across the UK, and are well-place to welcome customers into our soft plays.

"Thank you to all team members who have worked hard to ensure our soft plays are ready and we look forward to welcoming visitors for a fun and safe day out.”

For a video for of Dobbies' measures, please visit: https://youtu.be/9uiYjSxM94Y

For more information, visit: dobbies.com