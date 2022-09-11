Love West Norfolk column. Cllr Paul Kunes, Cabinet member for Environment and CO2 reduction:

Heating our homes has been big news recently and I was pleased to launch a new community led initiative that will help boost local renewable energy generation, cut carbon emissions, and save on energy bills.

Solar Together Norfolk helps homeowners feel confident that they are paying the right price for a high-quality installation from pre-approved installers for solar panels and battery storage. This scheme can help make our west Norfolk homes more environmentally friendly.

Love West Norfolk Column. Cllr Paul Kunes next to one of the electric vehicles.

Letters have started being sent out this week to residents to let them know that they can join the group-buying scheme which offers solar panels with optional battery storage and EV charge points, as well as retrofit battery storage for residents who have already invested in solar panels and are looking to get more from the renewable energy they generate as well as increase their independence from the grid.

It is free to register and there is no obligation to go ahead with an installation.

The borough council is working in partnership with other Norfolk district councils and independent experts iChoosr, to make the transition to clean energy as cost effective and hassle-free as possible.

Love West Norfolk Column. Cllr Paul Kunes next to one of the electric vehicles.

The more people that participate, the better the price we can secure, and the more renewable energy will be generated by west Norfolk residents.

I urge homeowners to register for free and without obligation online before the deadline of 27 September 2022.

Either visit solartogether.co.uk/kings-lynn-and-west-norfolk, email norfolk@solartogether.co.uk or telephone 0800 086 8960 to register an interest.

International zero emissions day takes place on 21 September. We’re playing our part by decarbonising 11 borough council-owned buildings in King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton.

Over the last year sites including Alive West Norfolk venues, the council depot, St Georges Guildhall and King’s Court have had solar panels and ground or air source heat pumps installed.

Across all sites it’s projected to achieve savings of 463 tonnes of carbon each year. This work helps the borough council and its aim to become carbon neutral as soon as possible.

We’re also supporting others to reduce their emissions by installing electric vehicle charging points across the borough.