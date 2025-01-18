A solicitor broke into Latin as his former drug-dealing client was sentenced after being caught with a few pounds worth of cannabis.

Tyrone Gray, 24, of Rope Walk in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was handed a three-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that police executed a warrant at his address on March 15 last year, where they found Gray in his living room with a small amount of cannabis - worth £2 - rolled into a joint.

This was seized, and he was arrested.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Munton told magistrates that Gray was previously handed a three-year prison sentence in 2023 for drug-dealing.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Andrew Cogan said this history contributed to Gray being arrested.

“I am tempted to delve into Latin,” he said.

“De minimis non curat lex - the law does not concern itself with trifles.

“He accepts he was in possession of the cannabis. It was a rolled-up joint - nothing more than that.”

Gray was handed no court costs because of his limited means, but will pay a £26 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.