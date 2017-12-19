Solicitor chosen as new West Norfolk Liberal Democrat chairman

A Lynn solicitor has been named as the new chairman of West Norfolk’s Liberal Democrats.

Rob Colwell has succeeded the Rev Simon Wilson in the role, having served under him as vice-chairman for the past year.

Mr Colwell led the borough’s Remain campaign during last year’s EU referendum and is also a leading member of the Round Table organisation.

The party says its membership is at a record high and has nearly quadrupled over the past two years.

They believe that puts them in a strong position ahead of the 2019 borough council elections, where they will be looking to return to the council chamber having lost all their seats in 2015.

Mr Colwell said: “We will be seeking to build a movement beyond narrow party tribalism to ensure that the needs of our local community are met and voices from the margins are listened to.

“We will be developing a range of inclusive, tolerant and sustainable policies designed to increase public participation and are committed to working with voluntary sector groups and those from other parties, or none, to put West Norfolk first.”