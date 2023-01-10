Family and colleagues have paid tribute to a ‘true gentleman’ following his sudden death in early November.

Hugh Cauthery died suddenly, with no signs of poor health leading up to it, at the age of 78.

He would have celebrated his birthday on Boxing Day and tributes have been paid to the solicitor.

Hugh Cauthery, a familiar solicitor in Lynn, died suddenly at home

His daughter Georgie Cauthery, 30, said: “If you looked up the work ‘gentleman’ in the dictionary there would be a picture of him.

“He just got on with everyone and everyone liked him.

“He met so many different people in his work as a solicitor and criminal lawyer and had an understanding of people.

“He was always respectful of those he represented.”

The grandfather-of-five, who lived in Stoke Ferry with wife Bette, had shown no signs of ill health and had been mowing the lawn prior to suffering an aortic aneurysm.

He had spent the days leading up to this working and appearing in court.

Colleague Alison Muir, partner in the firm MCP Solicitors based in King Street, Lynn, described his death as a ‘bolt out of the blue.’

She said: “Hugh was in the firm when I joined in 1988 and he worked so hard.

“His death has floored us totally and came as a complete shock as he had no poor health.

“He was a gentleman and as a high court advocate he worked in the crown court and did prosecution and defence work in his career.

“He was old school, extremely diligent and never lost his temper.

“For two to three days he was working with us closely and had won a difficult trial.

He still had so much enthusiasm for the job and many solicitors who knew him attended the funeral.’

Originally from Manchester, Mr Cauthery went to university in London before working in East Anglia, Peterborough and Wisbech and settling in Stoke Ferry.

The funeral took place at St Peter and St Paul Parish Church in Wisbech with the interment at Mintlyn Crematorium in December.

Georgie said: “Myself and two siblings marked his birthday on Boxing Day with things that he liked. We got some fizz and a nice bottle of red and went to a pub he used to go to. We watched Fawlty Towers as he was always laughing or making a joke and had a funny sense of humour.

“It is fair to say his job was his vocation and it was amazing to see the number of people at the funeral. He made an impact.”