A solicitors firm which has branches in Lynn, Downham and Wisbech, has expanded its specialist wills and estate planning team with the recruitment of three new faces.

Danielle Dennis-Betts, Rachel Parker and Debora Candeias will be joining the Fraser Dawbarns team at their offices based in Lynn and Wisbech.

All three are solicitors and Danielle and Rachel join as Associates in the firm. Danielle previously worked for a firm in London, Rachel in Peterborough and Debora in Wisbech.

Fraser Dawbarns expands specialist Wills and Estate Planning team. From left: Debora Candeias, Danielle Dennis-Betts, Sarah Lamb, andRachel Parker

They bring the total number of lawyers to 12, providing specialist advice on wills, estate planning and administration, probate and related matters such as powers of attorney, deeds of variation, trusts and court of protection deputyships.

Sarah Lamb, who heads the firm’s wills and estates department, said: “Our team has been incredibly busy for the past couple of years and expanding it by a third will enable us to ensure that we continue to be able to offer timely services to our many clients across our five offices.”

Iain Grimes, Fraser Dawbarns’ managing partner, added: “We have a strong client base of individuals across the region and an ever-increasing number who have complex and high value estates where effective tax planning is needed.

“Our new recruits, in particular Danielle with her city experience, will further enhance the specialist skills already on offer in the team and ensure we are able to assist all who seek our advice.”