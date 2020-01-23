Solicitors handed 13-year directorship bans for misleading investors in King's Lynn firm

Two former Lynn-based solicitors, who duped clients into investing nearly £1.4 million into a project that never happened, have been barred from being company directors for 13 years.

Details of the orders against Richard and Sharon Mallett have been released today, after the conditions of Mr Mallett's disqualification were finalised.

And investigators say the bans are among the longest which can be legally imposed.

The pair were the registered directors of Malletts Solicitors Limited, which was based in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place before it went into Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation in November 2016.

An Insolvency Service investigation revealed that, between December 2013 and August 2015, they secured just over £1.38 million from people who thought they were being offered an opportunity to invest in a new 24/7 business hub.

The investors were told that the product would provide legal insurance to members to cover legal costs of matters which couldn’t be resolved.

But, instead of developing the project, they used the money to pay historic tax debts to stop the tax authorities from winding-up the company, reduce the company’s overdraft and pay staff wages on several occasions – against professional advice.

The investigation, which began after the company was liquidated, also found that investors had been misled by loan notes issued by the company which promised unrealistic returns on investments.

Officials said the notes initially promised an eight per cent return and then a 20 per cent return when initial investments slowed.

A summary of the disqualification notices issued by the Insolvency Service said investors had lost more than £1.8 million between them.

Mark Bruce, the Insolvency Service's chief investigator, said today: "It is important that investors are provided with the right details before they spend any money.

"Sharon and Richard, however, disregarded this when they used misleading information to solicit close to £1.4 million before spending it on the company’s debts rather than develop the product they had promised.

"Thirteen-year bans each are substantial disqualifications, near the maximum allowable under the legislation, and should serve as a stark warning to other directors that they shouldn’t attempt to hoodwink their investors."

The disqualification period against Richard Mallett, whose last known address was listed as West Way, Wimbotsham, is due to begin in early February.

The ban on Sharon Mallett, whose last known address was listed as Churchgate Mews, Gedney, has been in place since last October.

