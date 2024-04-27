A solicitors which has branches in West Norfolk has shown its support to a children’s charity and will fundraise for them for the next year.

Fraser Dawbarns, which has branches in Lynn and Downham, has pledged to fundraise for Little Miracles as they name them as their charity of the year.

Little Miracles is a charity which supports children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-long conditions.

From Left: Louise Evans (Head of Income Generation at Little Miracles), Helen Jarvis (Partner at the Fraser Dawbarns March office), Sarah Lamb (Partner at the Fraser Dawbarns Wisbech office), Iain Grimes (Managing Partner at the Fraser Dawbarns Downham Market office) and Jack Cook, Trusts and Foundations Manager at Little Miracles.

Services include providing accessible messy play sessions for disabled children, enabling groups of children on life support to go to the beach, providing an animal experience day for children with complex needs, organising a bowling party for children who have recently lost a sibling, or providing counselling for bereaved parents.

The charity relies on the commitment of volunteers to provide activities, support, training and counselling to every family who reaches out to them.

Iain Grimes, Fraser Dawbarns’ managing partner, said: “Little Miracles provides fantastic support for local families and they take over from the Road Victims Trust as our chosen charity as we move into our new financial year.

“We will be endeavouring to raise funds for them in a variety of different ways, including through our annual charity golf day which takes place in June and a charity quiz which we are planning for early autumn.”

Louise Evans, head of income generation at Little Miracles, added: “We are delighted to welcome Fraser Dawbarns as Charity of the Year partners.

“Having a child with a disability or life-limiting condition can be a very lonely, scary journey and Little Miracles exists to ensure that no one has to go through it alone. We provide support, training, activities, respite, and safe spaces where families can get the help they need in a non-judgemental environment and the children can enjoy the childhood they deserve.

“Little Miracles supported around 40,000 people last year. We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations, and we simply could not be the charity we are without the amazing support of companies like Fraser Dawbarns.

“We look forward to working closely together and seeing the difference their support makes to local families of children with additional needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions.”