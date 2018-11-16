Solicitors sign up as latest sponsors for Mayor's Business Awards

Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar have come on board to the Mayor’s Business Awards as the sponsor of the leisure and tourism category.

MCP solicitors have offices in Wisbech, Peterborough and Thetford and in Lynn can be found in King Street.

Altogether there are nine awards due to be handed out next March and there is still opportunity for sponsors to join us.

Contact sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk if you are interested.

Nominations are being taken in all the categories until 5pm on November 30.

The leisure and tourism award is open to any organisation, irrespective of size, involved in the delivery of leisure, tourism, visitor attractions or hospitality.

It must demonstrate commercial success and evidence of growth, investment and delivery of innovations and improvements. It should have added value within the borough, created employment opportunities and provided staff development and customer satisfaction.

The award will be presented during a glittering black-tie ceremony at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 1, and you can nominate the people and companies who you think deserve to be recognised right now.

The other award categories to be presented at the ceremony, with their sponsors, are Mayor’s Business of the Year, sponsored by West Norfolk Council; Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Brown & Co; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; Business Innovation; Customer Care; Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Agrimech; Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon; and Employee of the Year.

When you’ve picked your favourites, you can head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk to submit your nominations.

So hurry up and get your nominations in now!

The winners will be chosen by judges except for the Employee of the Year, which will be decided by a vote of Lynn News readers.