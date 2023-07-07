A dog owner has been given a helping hand after struggling to find help for her prized pet amid soaring vet prices.

Jenny Jackson, 65, who lives in Gaywood, faced trouble in finding affordable care for her 11-year-old Benji, who needs to have a rotting tooth removed.

She originally rang up the London Road Veterinary Centre, based at Hospital Walk in Lynn, but was left frustrated by a bill amounting to more than £1,000 – as well as a £60 consultation fee.

Benji the dog is being given a free check-up at Pets at Home, after owner Jenny Jackson struggled to foot expensive vet bills

She asked if she could pay in instalments, but was refused – and has slammed the ever increasing money it is costing owners to look after their pets.

But a spokesperson for London Road Veterinary Practice said that, while the well-being of the animals the vets treat is “always our top priority”, they are facing similar financial challenges to all other industries.

These problems are being seen across the country, with a high volume of people being forced to abandon animals in shelters amid a cost of living crisis.

Jenny has been given a boost by Pets at Home, which has a franchise at Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate, where staff have offered to take a look at Benji’s tooth for free.

However, she is still concerned about the state of the industry.

“Nobody seems to want to help,” she said.

“You can imagine people giving their pets up, can’t you? Something has got to be done. All of the other vets are full.”

The spokesperson for London Road Vets said that it could not comment publically on individual cases due to client confidentiality.

However, they added: “The well-being of the animals we treat is always our top priority.

“All our vets and vet nurses have clinical treatment independence, empowering them to recommend and provide the care best suited to both a patient’s medical needs and an owner’s financial position.

“We are facing similar challenges to all other industries as a result of the current economic climate with significant increases in costs of everything from basic supplies and energy to medicines and clinical equipment, which is having an impact on the prices we have to charge customers.”

