Sonic boom-like sound leaves Norfolk residents baffled as Ministry of Defence says no RAF Fast Air were in area

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 12:11, 25 February 2025

Norfolk residents have been left perplexed after the sound of an explosion rattled the county.

The bang - which many suspect to have been a sonic boom - was heard at around 12.30pm yesterday in places including Lynn, Downham, Marham, South Pickenham, Wretton, Shouldham, Nordelph, Upwell, Stow Bridge and even as far as March.

“I thought a lorry had gone through my house,” one Facebook user commented.

The Ministry of Defence has said there were no RAF Fast Air in the vicinity. Picture: iStock

Another added: “I thought it was going to take my doors off.”

Despite this, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence has said there were no reports of RAF Fast Air aircraft in the vicinity, however, enquiries are still ongoing.

