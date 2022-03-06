Yesterday morning, members of Soroptimist International King’s Lynn planted a tree at the junction of Vancouver Avenue and Chase Avenue, to mark the Centenary of the Soroptimist movement and International Women’s Day.

When Soroptimist International was founded in the USA in 1921, the first project was the planting of Giant Redwood trees, which were being destroyed through logging and timber production.

Over the past year Soroptimist clubs across the world have been planting trees as a reminder of that first project.

In consultation with West Norfolk Council, the garden area at the junction of Vancouver Avenue and Chase Avenue was identified as a site where the Soroptimists could plant their tree and would replace a large, mature one which had been removed previously.

A Liquidambar styraciflua was chosen for its stunning leaf colouration and size.

Club president Julie Williams said, “Planting a tree in King’s Lynn celebrates our continued presence in the town as well as the centenary of Soroptimism.

"Our club continues to be an active and vibrant part of the town, and this beautiful tree will be a constant reminder that with partnerships and friendships, we can work together to benefit our local community and environment.

"We look forward to seeing this tree grow and mature – we could not wish for a better legacy as we have focussed on well-being and the benefit of nature for the past two years as a way to get through the pandemic. I would like to thank the borough council for their help with this project.”

After planting the tree, members of the club have worked with local organisations to display posters of 12 women who were identified as subjects for the theme for International of King’s Lynn.

Many of the women featured have local links and the club hopes to inspire future generations to think about different careers – the list of women ranges from funeral directors through to train drivers. Posters have been displayed at the following locations: Majestic Cinema, Stories of Lynn, Goddards, Lynn Museum, True’s Yard, Riverside/Art Centre, West Norfolk Council, Railway Station, Marriott’s Warehouse, Fent Shop.

The display features women ranging from the Rt Revd Dr Jane Steen, Bishop of Lynn, to Train Driver Beau Hawkins. All posters can also be seen on the club website at International Women's Day 2022 #breakthebias

The club said: "We hope that members of the public will seek out all the posters and then let us know what they think of the posters by visiting our website and sending us a message at https://sigbi.org/kings-lynn/contact-us/