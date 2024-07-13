A cadet organisation which gives young people the chance to take part in a variety of activities and community events, needs more adult volunteer staff to ensure it continues to thrive.

42F King's Lynn Squadron of the Air Training Corps (ATC) which meets at Loke Road, is an active squadron in Norfolk and Suffolk Wing, and has been in existence since 1939.

But with around 36 cadets, it only has one volunteer uniform staff member, three civilian instructors and two service staff helpers from RAF Marham.

Cadets learn practical skills.

Recruits are from across the borough - Terrington, Heacham, Lynn, Hunstanton and Gaywood -and, as a successful squadron, it was granted the Freedom of the Borough 10 years ago, taking part in civic parades and services and helping out within the community.

The squadron is looking for more volunteers to help cadets to learn new skills and enjoy taking part in activities.

Helpers need to be aged 20 onwards and be able to give up around 12 hours a month - although the squadron can be flexible to work around home and work commitments.

42F King’s Lynn Squadron Air Training Corps exercise their Freedom of the Borough with a parade in King's Staithe Square in 2015

Training will be given with the opportunity to also move up the ranks.

There is no payment for volunteers but those up progress up the ladder may be able to claim an allowance.

Volunteers initially join as a member of the civilian committee or as a civilian instructor.

Parade nights at the headquarters are Monday and Thursday from 7.15pm to 9.30pm.

The Air Cadet Organisation (ACO) is a national youth organisation for those aged 12 to 20. It comprises four sections -The Air Training Corps (ATC), the Combined Cadet Force (RAF), Air Cadet Central Gliding School (ACCGS) and the Volunteer Gliding Squadrons (VGSs).

The organisation’s vision is to continue to flourish and to remain true to the ideals laid down in its Royal Warrant, especially with the provision of adequate aviation and other challenging activities to enable it to attract and retain membership and provide example and leadership for today's youth, explained the Lynn squadron’s commanding officer, Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch.

The ATC offers challenging opportunities and encourages young people to have a practical interest in aviation and the RAF with training which can help in both the services and civilian life.

The aim is to foster a spirit of adventure and develop leadership and citizenship skills.

As well as cadet training, the squadron takes part in numerous community events from charity work, parades and civic events, to assisting at Sandringham Flower Show and Stradsett Rally, Fl. Lt. Petch said.

There are also trips to war graves in France and Belgium, visits to museums and RAF stations, adventure training expeditions overseas and the opportunity to go to different parts of the country on an RAF Summer Camp.

See Facebook or www.42fkingslynnaircadets.co.uk for more details.