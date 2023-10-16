An interactive visual and sound installation which invites people to reflect has been unveiled by an arts organisation in Lynn.

The large-scale sound sculpture and projection, which was made open to the public on Thursday, aims to give a fresh perspective to the thoughts and feelings of the young people in the town.

Sitting underneath Greyfriars Tower at Tower Gardens, the sculpture, named ‘Sound Mirrors’, is made of polished sheets of steel to amplify sounds and create a vibration in the metal that viewers can touch and feel.

Jack Parry, Francesca Cant and Rachel Drury. Pictures: Ian Burt

Lead artist Oliver Payne

Collusion's Sound of Mirrors interactive visual and sound installation launches in King's Lynn

Accompanying the installation are colourful geometric visuals that are projected onto the tower.

‘Sound Mirrors’ is produced by Collusion, an arts organisation that explores the creative use of technologies and the impact of emerging technology on society.

Their activities support artists' development to deliver dynamic, imaginative new experiences for the public.

Collusion's Sound of Mirrors interactive visual and sound installation launches in King's Lynn

Charlie Baldwin, 7, enjoying the display

Collusion suggests that the best time to see the display is after dark

Collusion's Sound of Mirrors interactive visual and sound installation launches in King's Lynn

A spokesperson for Collusion said: “Juxtaposed in this peaceful memorial setting, the multi-sensory experience will allow the spectator to contemplate the tone and mood of the young people but also invite them to reflect on their own identity and the identity of place.”

Lead artist Oliver Payne and visual artist Francesca Cant co-created the piece with young people in Lynn through sound and visual workshops.

Sound Mirrors is part of larger project funded by the UK Government called ‘WE ARE LYNN’, which invites youngsters to create new public artworks alongside collusion to explore their identities through interactivity, light, sound and projection.

Director and co-founder Rachel Drury said: “Our ‘WE ARE LYNN’ projects aim to empower the young people of King’s Lynn to feel connected to their town and support their self-expression and well-being.

Collusion's Sound of Mirrors interactive visual and sound installation launches in King's Lynn

West Norfolk deputy mayor Cllr Paul Bland

Collusion's Sound of Mirrors interactive visual and sound installation launches in King's Lynn

West Norfolk Council's chief executive Lorraine Gore

“We want to help amplify their voices and share their creativity. Come along and see for yourself how their amazing efforts have come together to create Sound Mirrors”.

The installation runs until Sunday, October 29 at Greyfriars Tower, from noon to 11pm.

To get the most out of the experience, Collusion advises people to visit after dark.