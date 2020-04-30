A children’s entertainer spent 10 hours creating a Red Arrows balloon model to recognise the efforts of national hero Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

Sally Beadle, aka clown Crazy Bananas, will carry the model around the South Lynn area this evening to coincide with the Clap for Our Carers campaign.

She said: “I have been carrying on doing lockdown birthdays in costumes and I thought, with Captain Tom and being ex forces myself, it would be nice to create a giant Red Arrow plane.