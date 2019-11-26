A husband and wife team from South Lynn have turned their passion for baking into a cake-making business.

Throwers Cakes and Bakes was set up by Connor and Sally Thrower who prepare a wide selection of products in their kitchen at their home in Metcalf Avenue.

They bake for customers who place orders mostly on their Facebook page. They can also be found on Instagram.

Throwers Cakes andBakes. Pictured Connor and Sally Thrower.. (22605210)

The couple both work at the Spar shop in Tennyson Avenue and Sally also works at the nearby Crossing Fish Shop.

Sally said: "It was Connor's idea in the first place. He loves baking and started taking what he had made into work for his mates. They were so impressed, they said that he should start selling them."

Sally's specialities include cheesecakes, cup cakes, Victoria sponges and carrot cake.

Connor bakes toffee cream tart, shortbread including varieties such as Millionaire's shortbread, chocolate oaties, flapjacks and cornflake tarts.

"We started with a small menu but are looking to try out new ideas as we go along," said Sally. "Our best sellers are the chocolate oaties and toffee cream tart followed by carrot cake.

"We are also varying the quantity, according to our customers' choices. For example, one didn't want a whole cake as it was too much, so I introduced slices as well.

"Since we started out in September, we are really enjoying running the business and will be looking at introducing more items in the future."

Some customers pick up their orders from their house, but they also offer delivery in the Lynn and surrounding area.

The couple have three daughters, Lara, 5, Temperance, 3, and Adelaide, who is 11 months.

