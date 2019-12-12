South Lynn woman denies assaulting teenager who died after later brawl

A woman has denied assaulting a teenager who later died after a street fracas in South Lynn.

Reece Hornibrook, who was 17, died in hospital in July, two days after an incident in Saddlebow Road.

Dominique Russell, 30, of Metcalf Avenue, South Lynn, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting him when she appeared before Lynn magistrates this morning.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (22881063)

Police say the charge against her relates to an incident in Wisbech Road, prior to the Saddlebow Road case.

Russell is due to stand trial at Lynn Magistrates' Court on March 17, 2020.

Liam Russell, 31, also of Metcalf Avenue, South Lynn, has been charged with Reece's manslaughter.

He denies the charge and his trial is due to begin at Norwich Crown Court on March 2, 2020.

