South Wootton author's new book gives a snapshot of King's Lynn’s history through old images

Anyone who has ever wished time travel was real to see what their home town was like in years gone by is in for a treat, as a new book has revealed a snapshot of Lynn’s history.

South Wootton-based author Robert Pols has collated more than 200 images of the town, mostly from the Victorian and Edwardian eras, for his book ‘King’s Lynn From Old Photographs’ which was released by Amberley Publishing last month.

From the Tuesday Market Place to The Walks, and from the South Gate to the quay, many of Lynn’s most recognisable landmarks are featured in the book.

From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "King's Lynn, photographed across the River Great Ouse in the early 1900s by W.S.Dexter." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789866)

Pols, who has written on the topic of early photography for several books, has collected the work of local photographers, many identified by name, for this portrait of Lynn’s past.

In his introduction to the book, Pols says: “This is not only a book of old Lynn pictures, but also, to an extent, a book about Lynn as seen through the eyes of its own people.”

For each image in the book, be it a snapshot of work, shopping or education, Pols has accompanied it with a caption and, where possible, credited it to someone.

The front cover of Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789863)

Pastimes and public events are included – some of which are still a part of Lynn’s annual calendar, such as the historic Mart.

Significant historical moments also play a part, including celebrations for the coronations of Edward VII and George V, as well as the devastation caused by air raids in the First World War.

King’s Lynn From Old Photographs is available to purchase now, with a recommended retail price of £14.99.

To find out more, visit www.amberley-books.com.