South Wootton author's new book gives a snapshot of King's Lynn’s history through old images

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 11:44, 06 December 2018
 | Updated: 11:45, 06 December 2018

Anyone who has ever wished time travel was real to see what their home town was like in years gone by is in for a treat, as a new book has revealed a snapshot of Lynn’s history.

South Wootton-based author Robert Pols has collated more than 200 images of the town, mostly from the Victorian and Edwardian eras, for his book ‘King’s Lynn From Old Photographs’ which was released by Amberley Publishing last month.

From the Tuesday Market Place to The Walks, and from the South Gate to the quay, many of Lynn’s most recognisable landmarks are featured in the book.

From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "King's Lynn, photographed across the River Great Ouse in the early 1900s by W.S.Dexter." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789866)
Pols, who has written on the topic of early photography for several books, has collected the work of local photographers, many identified by name, for this portrait of Lynn’s past.

In his introduction to the book, Pols says: “This is not only a book of old Lynn pictures, but also, to an extent, a book about Lynn as seen through the eyes of its own people.”

For each image in the book, be it a snapshot of work, shopping or education, Pols has accompanied it with a caption and, where possible, credited it to someone.

The front cover of Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789863)
Pastimes and public events are included – some of which are still a part of Lynn’s annual calendar, such as the historic Mart.

Significant historical moments also play a part, including celebrations for the coronations of Edward VII and George V, as well as the devastation caused by air raids in the First World War.

From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "Edward VII's coronation in 1902 was an occasion for decorating the town." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789884) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "On the night of 19 January 1915, in the first air attack of the war, German naval airships dropped bombs on Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789886) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "Situated by the River Nar, and neighbour over the years to boatyards, whaling operations and a paper mill, the South Gate was rebuilt in around 1450 and guarded the southern entrance to the medieval town." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789872) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "W.S.Dexter's photograph, dating from around 1900, shows the Broad Walk leading away from the town centre towards the Guannock Gate, a minor entrance to the old walled town." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789876) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "The Tuesday Market Place supported life's routine in a number of ways." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789878) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "High Street at the junction with Norfolk Street, early 1900s." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789880) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "The Farrars and Thurstons were also (and still are) prominent showmen, and their rides can be seen in this picture of the 1910 proclamation published by Smith & Son." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789882) From Robert Pols' King's Lynn From Old Photographs. "In the shadow of St Margaret's, the Saturday Market is in full swing, though the camera holds more interest than the stalls for some younger patrons." Picture: SUBMITTED. (5789870)

King’s Lynn From Old Photographs is available to purchase now, with a recommended retail price of £14.99.

To find out more, visit www.amberley-books.com.

