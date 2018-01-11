South Wootton family ‘uneasy’ after firework thrown through window

A South Wootton family’s Christmas was “ruined” after thugs launched a firework through the window of their home.

The couple and their two young children were woken by a bang as the rocket exploded in their property on Grimston Road on the evening of Friday, December 29.

The mother, who asked for the family’s identity to remain anonymous, said: “We ran downstairs and our front window was completely broken.

“The firework had come in and exploded when it was in the lounge. It destroyed a leather chair and it burned the curtains and carpet.”

She said it also caused damage to the ceiling and wall.

“The lounge was peppered with glass. Our neighbours thought we had a gas explosion,” she said.

“It kind of ruined our Christmas. It certainly has made us feel uneasy. Home is somewhere you should feel safe and secure.

“Somebody completely anonymous has done this but we have to live with the lasting consequences.

“Nobody was hurt but that’s through pure chance, had it been 20 minutes earlier somebody could have been hurt.”

She said a neighbour told them they heard a car slow down before the explosion, at about 10.30pm, and so they are now hoping someone may come forward with footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Glen Barnes at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.