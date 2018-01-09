South Wootton fundraiser is boxing clever to say thanks for wife’s stroke care

A husband is staging a charity boxing evening this weekend in support of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after his wife was treated there following a stroke.

Up to 30 fighters are expected to go toe-to-toe during the event organised by Steve Snagg, of South Wootton, which takes place in Gedney, near Long Sutton, on Saturday night.

Steve’s wife, Angela, suffered a stroke in June 2016 and all proceeds from the evening will go towards the QEH’s stroke unit, which cared for her.

He said: “When someone has a stroke, it doesn’t just affect them but their entire family as well.

“My wife was in hospital for five months, but she was lucky to have both of her parents and our children, as well as me, to care for her.

“There are a couple of people at the factory I work at who’ve had strokes as well so I thought of this idea to raise money for the stroke unit at QEH.

“I boxed in the past and because I’m associated with the sport, as a referee, judge and coach, I thought it would be good to organise a boxing event with the help of clubs in South Holland and West Norfolk.”

The event, which will see two teams of participants square up under official Amateur Boxing Association rules, will take place at the Gedney Victory Hall on Saturday, from 7.30pm.

The Downham Market Boxing Club is providing a coach for each of the teams, while all equipment is also being provided.

Steve, who works at a factory in Long Sutton, spent ten years in the RAF before meeting his wife whilst living and working in West Norfolk.

He said: “A couple of guys from the factory are interested in boxing on Saturday and everyone who gets in the ring will get a trophy.

“I’ve tried to keep it quite local but all the places between Long Sutton and King’s Lynn were either busy on Saturday or weren’t big enough as a venue.

“So I’ve opted for Gedney Victory Hall and I’m hoping to get a crowd of 120 people or more.”

According to the Stroke Association, more than 100,000 strokes are diagnosed in the UK every year, with 1.2 million survivors of the condition.

Steve said: “In life, you have to play with the cards you’re dealt and so to raise at least £2,000 for the stroke unit at QEH.”

Tickets for the event are £10 and for more details, call Steve on 07805 809526.