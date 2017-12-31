South Wootton man puts in the hard miles for Macmillan

A South Wootton fundraiser has raised a further £6,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support after already smashing through the £100,000 barrier last year.

Gary Quinlan raised the funds by taking part in the Birmingham Velo 100-mile cycle ride followed by the 33-mile Coastal Walk from Hunstanton to Cley this year.

Howard Moore said that “Gary is a fantastic supporter of Macmillan, not only with the marathon events he undertakes but also all the other support he gives the committee.

“A person who is always there when needed.”

Previous years of fundraising have seen him taking part in a cycle from Brighton to Lynn, this was the event which helped him hit the £100,000 mark last year.

The daredevil has also completed sponsored walks, parachuted, skydived and held supermarket collections over the years, even battling a broken hip back in 2013.

All funds raised over the year have contributed to his chosen charity, Macmillan.

Pictured, representatives of Lynn’s Macmillan group, secretary Dorothy Pulsford Harris, deputy chair Pat Simpson, treasurer Peter Harris, Paula and Gary Quinlan, and chairman Howard Moore.