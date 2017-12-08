South Wootton woman retires after 49 years of service

A woman from South Wootton has clocked in her last day with a Lynn town centre store after completing 49 years of service.

Julie Wittred, 64, who started working for Boots, in Lynn, when she was 15-years-old has retired to spend more time with family and friends.

Ms Wittred begun her Boots career as a general assistant before working up to a Seventeen advisor, then to a No7 advisor, before reaching her final post as assistant manager.

She said: “I started working at Boots at aged 15. This was back when Boots was in TopShop’s former store.

“I started as a general assistant and was moved up to an advisor for Seventeen. I then went on to No7 which was my favourite.

“I really loved working for No7. It was a job I wanted to do ever since I was around 10-years-old. It was wonderful and I loved every second of it.

“I finished work as an assistant manager. In my time at Boots, I had 14 managers which is quite remarkable.”

Former and current staff members joined together to celebrate Ms Wittred’s break into retirement on November 30 by throwing her a surprise party.

Ms Wittred added: “The surprise party was brilliant. I did wonder how they managed to keep it a secret from me. I even asked them how they kept it a surprise.

“It was wonderful. We had a party in Boots canteen; that is where we all congregated.

“There were current staff members there as well as people I started work with when I was 15.

“I haven’t spoken or even seen some of those people since I was aged 15 or so. It was wonderful to see everybody again.

“There were around 60 people at the party, it was a big turn out. It was lovely to see everyone and for everyone to come.

“ I received around 50 cards and I have a lot of flowers at home. The staff at Boots also bought me some Pandora jewellery as a leaving present.”

Now retired, Ms Wittred is planning to spend more time with her friends and family, saying “once you get to a certain age you just want to spend more time around your family”.

She said: “I will of course miss my friends and colleagues at Boots. It was a wonderful company to work for.

“I plan to spend more time with my family. I have three grandchildren who I will also be spending more time with.”