Search

South Wootton woman retires after 49 years of service

Julie Wittred (centre) on her last day at Boots after 49 years with LtoR, current and past members of management, Cynthia Reeve, Sarah Hayes, Eric Fairbrother, Dave Chapman, Dave Gunner, Ruth Smith, Kay Watkinson and Anne Carnell
Julie Wittred (centre) on her last day at Boots after 49 years with LtoR, current and past members of management, Cynthia Reeve, Sarah Hayes, Eric Fairbrother, Dave Chapman, Dave Gunner, Ruth Smith, Kay Watkinson and Anne Carnell

A woman from South Wootton has clocked in her last day with a Lynn town centre store after completing 49 years of service.

Julie Wittred, 64, who started working for Boots, in Lynn, when she was 15-years-old has retired to spend more time with family and friends.

Ms Wittred begun her Boots career as a general assistant before working up to a Seventeen advisor, then to a No7 advisor, before reaching her final post as assistant manager.

She said: “I started working at Boots at aged 15. This was back when Boots was in TopShop’s former store.

“I started as a general assistant and was moved up to an advisor for Seventeen. I then went on to No7 which was my favourite.

“I really loved working for No7. It was a job I wanted to do ever since I was around 10-years-old. It was wonderful and I loved every second of it.

“I finished work as an assistant manager. In my time at Boots, I had 14 managers which is quite remarkable.”

Former and current staff members joined together to celebrate Ms Wittred’s break into retirement on November 30 by throwing her a surprise party.

Ms Wittred added: “The surprise party was brilliant. I did wonder how they managed to keep it a secret from me. I even asked them how they kept it a surprise.

“It was wonderful. We had a party in Boots canteen; that is where we all congregated.

“There were current staff members there as well as people I started work with when I was 15.

“I haven’t spoken or even seen some of those people since I was aged 15 or so. It was wonderful to see everybody again.

“There were around 60 people at the party, it was a big turn out. It was lovely to see everyone and for everyone to come.

“ I received around 50 cards and I have a lot of flowers at home. The staff at Boots also bought me some Pandora jewellery as a leaving present.”

Now retired, Ms Wittred is planning to spend more time with her friends and family, saying “once you get to a certain age you just want to spend more time around your family”.

She said: “I will of course miss my friends and colleagues at Boots. It was a wonderful company to work for.

“I plan to spend more time with my family. I have three grandchildren who I will also be spending more time with.”