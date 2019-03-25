South Wootton youngsters get interactive for 'immersive' RE lesson

Youngsters in South Wootton enjoyed an RE lesson with a difference last week when the Key to Life trailer paid them a visit.

Children from both the infant and junior schools took part in the interactive and immersive experience, which tells the story of Jesus, on Wednesday.

Kevin Baldwin, of Key to Life, said the children’s reactions were “brilliant”, with some saying it was the “best RE lesson ever”.

The visit was funded by The Crowns Trust – Christians reaching out to West Norfolk schools.