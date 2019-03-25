Home   News   Article

South Wootton youngsters get interactive for 'immersive' RE lesson

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:49, 25 March 2019
 | Updated: 16:50, 25 March 2019

Youngsters in South Wootton enjoyed an RE lesson with a difference last week when the Key to Life trailer paid them a visit.

Children from both the infant and junior schools took part in the interactive and immersive experience, which tells the story of Jesus, on Wednesday.

Gallery1

Children from both South Wootton schools enjoyed an interactive afternoon onboard the Key to Life trailer.. (7973972)Children from both South Wootton schools enjoyed an interactive afternoon onboard the Key to Life trailer.. (7973973)Children from both South Wootton schools enjoyed an interactive afternoon onboard the Key to Life trailer.. (7973974)Children from both South Wootton schools enjoyed an interactive afternoon onboard the Key to Life trailer.. (7973975)Children from both South Wootton schools enjoyed an interactive afternoon onboard the Key to Life trailer.. (7973976)Children from both South Wootton schools enjoyed an interactive afternoon onboard the Key to Life trailer.. (7973977)

Kevin Baldwin, of Key to Life, said the children’s reactions were “brilliant”, with some saying it was the “best RE lesson ever”.

The visit was funded by The Crowns Trust – Christians reaching out to West Norfolk schools.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE