South Wootton youngsters spend a day in space

Pupils from a West Norfolk village school have been given a taste of space during an event this week.

Staff from the StarLincs mobile planetarium, which is based in southern Lincolnshire, paid a visit to the South Wootton Infant School on Monday.

The project, which offers visual displays of the night sky, visits schools across several counties, including Norfolk, throughout the year.

As part of the Earth and Space topic South Wootton Infant School had a visit from the StarLincs Mobile Planetarium. Pictured are Owls Class.

