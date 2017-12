Christmas is a time for many schools’ pupils to stage seasonal productions and the children of the Southery Academy are no different.

Youngsters there have been performing their own version of the traditional nativity story, called Bye Bye Bethlehem.

Lights Camera Action at Southery Academy for the Natvity (Bye Bye�Bethlehem) Angels LtoR, Summer Blyth, Ellen Stanton, Willow Howarth

Pictured, back from left, are Freddie Proctor, Stanley Beswick, Jacob Mitchell, and Alfie English.

Front, from left, are Tilly Shaw, who played Mary and Charlie Proctor as Joseph. MLNF17PM12059