Objectors to a multi-million-pound scheme to improve an historic gateway to a town have been accused of “moaning for the sake of it”.

Plans to redevelop the Southgates area of Lynn – a key entry into the town – will see the space around the 600-year-old fortification pedestrianised, with the main road diverted and a roundabout replaced by new junctions.

But opposition councillors at West Norfolk Council have repeatedly raised concerns about the project, including where extra funding will come from to fully complete the vision, and whether it will fix the traffic woes it is trying to address.

Objectors to a multi-million-pound scheme to improve an historic gateway to a town have been accused of “moaning for the sake of it”

Graham Middleton, deputy leader of the Conservative-led authority, accused opposition members of objecting for “the sake of finding something to object and moan about”.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said: “We bring forward proposals to protect [a heritage asset] and we get the moans and we get objections.

“Some of the comments I’ve heard it’s as though we are proposing to knock the South Gate down.

An artist's impression of the new plans for the Southgates area, which would include removing the roundabout. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“The Southgates will continue to be an entrance into our town, just not if you’re going in a car or a lorry”.

The revamp, which is part of the Southgates Area Masterplan, includes different options for the roads around the site – including replacing the Southgates roundabout with junctions.

The government has agreed £24m in levelling up cash for the scheme.

But a report to the council warned of rising costs, which will require further funding sources.

The masterplan will see the space around the 600-year-old fortification pedestrianised

Opposition councillors reiterated their concerns about the redevelopment, with independent member Alexandra Kemp saying she had “grave concerns”.

Ms Kemp worried the site could become a “bottomless pit” requiring more and more public funding.

Duncan Hall, a council official, insisted the work would improve the quality of life for locals and protect the town’s gateway.

The masterplan was approved.