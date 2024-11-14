Primary school youngsters have dug deep to help with a project to create a new wildflower meadow.

Children from North Wootton Primary School teamed-up with Priory Rotary Club of King’s Lynn to get started on the first stage of a new perennial wildflower meadow in South Wootton.

The planting area is alongside the footpath leading from Nursery Lane to Wootton Park and complements the tree planting carried out by the club and children from the area in 2022 and 2023.

The first stage of creating the new wildflower meadow

This stage involved sowing yellow rattle seed which will flower next summer and help to discourage grasses providing space for wildflowers to be sown in the second stage next year.

A spokesperson for Priory Rotary said: “The aim of the project is to provide an amenity for the many people who use the path and to increase biodiversity more widely attracting pollinators and birds.”