This is when to see SpaceX satellites which have amazed UK stargazers with train of lights display
Published: 14:40, 20 April 2020
| Updated: 14:40, 20 April 2020
Trains of lights in the night sky from SpaceX satellites have been amazing stargazers across the UK.
The satellites are part of a scheme by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, launched with the aim of improving global internet coverage.
People across the UK and Europe reported seeing the unique chain of lights over the weekend, as the craft passed over in low orbit.
Read moreKings LynnScience
More by this authorLynn News Reporter