Work has started on a new charity-funded garden at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The bespoke rehabilitation area, which has been designed specifically for the use of stroke survivors and their families, has been funded by the QEHKL Charity.

Located near West Raynham ward, a dedicated stroke ward, the £50k outdoor space will service both as a therapeutic area to aid recovery and a peaceful sanctuary for patients and their families to reflect and unwind.

The team from Landscape Construction specialists Gavin Jones, with Steve Adcock from the QEH facilities team (fourth from left)

The hospital said the aim is to offer a positive and calming atmosphere to enhance patients’ stroke rehabilitation experience.

Research shows that regular access to outdoor spaces promotes recovery and supports mental wellbeing.

The hospital said by creating a social outdoor area, this garden hopes to reduce feelings of loneliness for patients spending extended periods in hospital, while also providing an ideal setting for group therapy in a physically stimulating surroundings.

The garden has been thoughtfully designed and constructed by Gavin Jones, who also created the Trust’s Butterfly Garden, which opened last year in memory of families who have experienced the loss of a baby.

An Amazon wishlist is available for items for the garden such as bird seed and garden tools.

Sarah Barber and Amelia Turner from the hospital’s stroke rehabilitation team, whose vision for this space is now bearing fruit, said: “We are thrilled to see the rehabilitation garden taking shape.

“This space will offer a calming, natural setting where our patients and their families can relax and reconnect with nature, which is vital for both physical recovery and emotional wellbeing.”

Sam Taylor, charity manager at the QEH, added: “The stroke garden is more than creating a space – it’s about offering hope, a place of healing and a peaceful space for those affected by stroke.

“The QEHKL Charity is proud to be able to facilitate such an important resource’’

Steve Adcock, from the QEH facilities team, said: “Seeing the development of the garden in just a few weeks has been incredible.

“I look forward to when we can officially welcome our first patient to enjoy the garden later in the year.”