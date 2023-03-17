Car owners are being urged to be vigilant after a number of thefts where access was gained via a remote device.

Police are appealing for information and issuing safety advice following a spate of car thefts in West Norfolk.

Overnight between 10pm on Tuesday, February 28 and 6am on Wednesday, March 1, a grey Land Rover Discovery with vehicle registration AO16 HFR was stolen from Downham Road in Outwell (reference 36/15135/23).

Picture: iStock



The following week, another grey Land Rover Discovery, with the registration OU15 MWM was taken from School Road in Terrington St John, between midnight and 7.35am on Wednesday, March 8 (36/16869/23).

The next night, between 7pm on Wednesday, March 8 and 8.15am on Thursday, March 9, a silver Audi A4 (EO11 OYP) was stolen from Dovecote Road in Upwell (36/17203/23).

And this week, between 11pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday, a white Land Rover Discovery (EM54 GNS) was taken from Keene Road in Lynn (36/18729/23).

On Wednesday, another Land Rover Discovery (KL68 NWA) was stolen from St Peter's Road in Upwell shortly after 5.30pm (36/18904/23).

Anyone with information can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number and ask to speak to Operation Moonshot.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Acting Inspector Dan Edwards, who is based at Downham, said it is thought these thefts are linked.

"We are urging car owners to be vigilant as we believe these vehicles were stolen using a remote device and are linked," he said.

"There are a number of steps you can take to help prevent keyless thefts and reduce the risks of becoming a victim of this type of crime which we outline in our tips below.”

The advice from the police is below:

Following a rise across the eastern region in thieves using more sophisticated techniques to gain access to keyless entry/start button cars, this advice is to help drivers keep their vehicles secure and protect them from becoming a victim of crime.

Following some of these steps will help to protect your vehicle: