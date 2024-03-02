In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

March 2007: Four new neighbourhood cleaning teams were launched in Lynn to help tidy the town and keep it greener. The aim was to tackle problems in Fairstead, Gaywood, South Lynn and West Lynn, and West Norfolk Council members and employees are pictured here at the launch held at Fairstead’s Centrepoint.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2010: Members of Downham Amateur Dramatic Society rehearse for their production of Crooked Wood – a play written by television celebrity Michael Palin – which was staged at Downham Town Hall. Seated from left are Elaine Johnson, Jonathan Rice and Kerry Eburah, and behind are Richard Abel and Anthony Maley.

March 2008: Hard-working pupils at Lynn’s Eastgate Primary School were celebrating a successful start to the year, with triumphs in science and public speaking challenges. Our picture shows James McGivern celebrating the science challenge success with headteacher Bob Bone and fellow pupils, from left, Lydia Copsey, Victoria Garrett, Amber Hurry, Jade Partleton, Maddison Goold-Rout and Ilaria Pezzella.

March 2009: Retained Fakenham firefighters raised £350 for the Fire Fighters Charity (formerly the benevolent fund) with a charity car wash. Working hard, are, from left Dayne Maye, Darren Leach, Jason Reed, Jeremy Punchard and Ian Grand.

March 2010: The years rolled back for four founder and early members of Swaffham’s air cadets when they met their 2010 counterparts at the town’s Drill Hall. At the front, from left, are Desmond Manning, Alan Green, Harold Clarke and Peter Cator with the 1894 Squadron members. The quartet, all in their eighties, told the cadets about their own experiences and activities in the early days of the group.

March 2010: Members of the newly-formed lst Downham Market Guides, and their leaders, mark their first meeting with a Lynn News photo call. An action-packed programme full of new adventures and opportunities had been arranged.

March 2014: Fundraisers across West Norfolk took part in Sport Relief activities, raising thousands of pounds for the charity. These colleagues from Lynn’s Sainsbury’s store boosted the total with their £1,000 by taking part in a sponsored walk from Castle Acre Priory to Hunstanton.

March 2014: Pictured here celebrating the success of West Norfolk’s Time Credits programme are, from left, Clare Elflett, Karolina Bruska, Becky Booth, Darra Schandrett, borough mayor Elizabeth Watson, Mark Schandrett, Glen Russell, Ian Burbidge, Helen Gooding, Chris Bormann and Karen Mason. The initiative saw volunteers recognised for their efforts with credits which could be used to access leisure facilities or educational courses.

March 2014: Plans to close the King George VI Primary School in Great Bircham were met with outrage from these parents and disappointment from pupils. Norfolk County Council announced that after Easter the 13 pupils would move to Docking Primary School.

