A lifetime of service of a former councillor and mayor was recognised in a special ceremony where she was appointed as an Alderman of West Norfolk.

Margaret Wilkinson, who had been the longest-serving councillor in West Norfolk before her recent retirement, received the honour.

She served as the town’s mayor from 2023-24 and received her alderman’s badge from the borough’s current mayor, Cllr Andy Bullen.

Margaret said: “To become a councillor, you have to be elected – that means people have put their faith in you to do the best you can for them.

“This has always meant a great deal to me, and I considered it an honour to serve the community as a councillor.

“To be appointed as an alderman is also an honour, but a different kind as you have to be put forward by other councillors.

“It makes me feel very special because it shows they think that I did it – that I succeeded in serving the community. So I feel a tremendous sense of achievement today. I feel wonderful.”

Her appointment as an alderman puts her among a select group of people in West Norfolk, all have dedicated themselves to the public good.

Cllr Bullen said: “Aldermen have a special place in our civic life and only those who have given a long and significant service to the Borough are appointed.

“It’s fantastic to see Margaret recognised in this way. She is a truly wonderful representative for West Norfolk and it’s an honour for me personally to be the one to officiate at her ceremony.”

Although originally from London, Margaret has lived in Lynn for nearly 60 years. Moving to Fairstead in what was then a new house, she worked in the local doctor’s surgery.

She then became a councillor, serving for 42 years, representing the people of Gaywood South and Fairstead.

In 2023/24 she served a term as mayor, and was on hand to officiate the last time aldermen were appointed.

This was an auspicious day when the council celebrated 50 years since West Norfolk was created, and 500 years since Lynn was given a charter by Henry VIII to appoint aldermen.

