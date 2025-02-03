Home   News   Article

Special Chinese New Year celebration at Alderman Jackson School in Gaywood back in 1997

By Chris Hornby
Published: 11:58, 03 February 2025

Pupils at the Alderman Jackson School in Marsh Lane, Gaywood, held a special Chinese New Year celebration in February 1997.

The school, for children with severe learning difficulties, had held similar events during the previous three years since a Chinese girl had started there and staff decided it could form part of the curriculum.

Mrs Gloria Pantling, one of the teachers, told the Lynn News: “Children have been learning different aspects of the Chinese New Year.

Alderman Jackson School Chinese New Year celebrations in 1997
Some learned about fireworks, firecrackers and lanterns, while others staged a drama about New Year’s Eve and some made a dragon and performed a dance.

