Pupils at the Alderman Jackson School in Marsh Lane, Gaywood, held a special Chinese New Year celebration in February 1997.

The school, for children with severe learning difficulties, had held similar events during the previous three years since a Chinese girl had started there and staff decided it could form part of the curriculum.

Mrs Gloria Pantling, one of the teachers, told the Lynn News: “Children have been learning different aspects of the Chinese New Year.

Alderman Jackson School Chinese New Year celebrations in 1997

Some learned about fireworks, firecrackers and lanterns, while others staged a drama about New Year’s Eve and some made a dragon and performed a dance.