Special council meeting on multi-million pound King's Lynn housing scheme postponed

A decision on plans which opponents claim would destroy “the last truly wild place” in Lynn has been put on hold.

West Norfolk councillors had been due to meet next week to consider proposals for hundreds of homes and a new link road on land off Parkway, Gaywood.

But the special planning session scheduled for Monday, January 18, has now been postponed, with no new date currently scheduled.

A decision on plans for hundreds of new homes on this land off Parkway, Gaywood, has been put on hold.

A borough council spokesman said today that the delay had been caused because “a technical issue needs to be resolved with the application.” The authority itself is the applicant.

The proposal, if approved, would allow 379 new homes to be built on land described as being south of Parkway, south east of Queen Mary Road and north of the town’s railway line.

The land is close to the Howard Junior School and Kings Oak Academy.

The scheme, which the council says will cost around £85 million to develop, includes the provision of a new road bridge linking the area to the Hardwick industrial estate.

Officials have claimed that would improve the road network and may help to reduce pollution in areas of the town which suffer the most from poor air quality.

But 1,800 people have now signed an online petition, launched via the 38 Degrees campaigning platform last autumn, against the proposal.

Headed Save Lynn’s Wild Woodland and Wetland, it describes the site as “the last truly wild place” in Lynn and argues development would have major environmental consequences.

It said: “It’s a precious place, irreplaceable, nature’s deposit account for all the people of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”