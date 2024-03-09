In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different village events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

March 2010: This was a special day for Sporle Primary School’s ‘lollipop lady’ June Ward, as she clocks up 20 years of safely shepherding youngsters across the busy road outside their school. As well as that duty she was also the school caretaker and cleaner, a stand-in dinner lady, the swimming pool cleaner and was often busy raising funds for the school.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2014: Poignant memories of the First World War were the focus of the exhibition “Duty Calls – Holkham 1914 to 1918” at Holkham Hall. It was set up to commemorate the centenary of the start of the conflict and told a small part of the story of war’s impact upon the Coke family and Holkham village. Lord Coke is pictured at the launch together with students Andrew Rhodes (left) and Jason Billman at their re-creation of a trench from the Battle of the Somme.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2014: Age did not stop Daniel and Ann Adams, 76 and 74 respectively, from regularly going out for a spin on their vintage 1927 Raleigh and sidecar – and they still got the same buzz as they did in their teenage years. The West Dereham couple particularly enjoyed runs with the King’s Lynn Vintage Bike Club.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2014: Gayton charity Megan’s Challenge continued their fundraising for good causes, raising thousands through skydives, walks and parties. In this picture Megan and Steve Thrower, front, are pictured with the charity supporters who helped raise funds needed to buy cerebral palsy sufferer Daniel Balls, seven, an all-terrain wheelchair.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2010: Councillor Roy Johnston launches Stanhoe’s community information point – based in the village hall – and is joined by volunteers (from left) Pam Austin, Terry Austin, Mary Lancefield, John Seedhouse, Sue Smith, Charles Butcher and Ann Deam.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2014: Docking Heritage Group secretary Helena Aldis is pictured at one of the information boards being prepared for a village exhibition Docking Boys Go To War. Members had spent many months collecting maps, photographs and documentary information to put on display.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2014: A dress rehearsal for the Fourville Players ahead of their comedy whodunnit “A Fete Worse Than Death”. It was going to be staged over three nights in early April at Grimston Village Hall and pictured here are, from left, Jan Willson (who was also the producer), Gina Jarvis, Tom Powell, Barry Jarvis, Emma Whitmore and Dean Blackburn.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2010: Heroes and villains took over West Winch Primary School as children and staff dressed up to celebrate World Book Day – including this fine collection of characters.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

March 2014: Narborough Parish Council said farewell to former chairman Duncan Wallace, who decided to retire after seven years’ service. A highlight, he said was the creation of a permanent memorial for the brave airmen who flew from Narborough aerodrome. Back from left: Steve Davey, Dave Williams, Alan Brinsdon and Maurice King; front, David Burchell, Duncan Wallace and Peter Wilkinson.

Archive Image from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk