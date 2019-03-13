Special meeting called to examine King's Lynn business hub

KLIC centre in Lynn (5855061)

A date has been set for a special West Norfolk Council meeting to debate the authority's handling of financial arrangements with the operators of a Lynn business hub.

The special meeting looking into issues relating to the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) will take place at Lynn's town hall on Tuesday, March 26 at 6.30pm.

As a result, the scheduled cabinet meeting that day will now start at 5pm, instead of 5.30pm.

The session was sought during a closed debate on KLIC at a meeting of the borough council's audit committee on Monday.

There have been growing questions about the council's dealings with the centre, including calls for an independent inquiry, since its operator NWES missed the deadline to repay a £2.75 million council loan last November.

The committee also recommended that a redacted version of the report of an internal review presented to its members should be published as soon as possible with an explanation of the reasons behind the redactions.

Neither officers nor councillors will be part of that process, but it is currently unclear when such a document will be released.

The council has also been urged to set up a working party to look in more depth at the report's findings and create a new mechanism for major projects to be kept under review.