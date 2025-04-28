A former RAF servicemen has received a prestigious award in recognition of his dedicated fundraising.

Gary Walker, of King’s Lynn, who previously served at RAF Marham, was presented with a Special Recognition Award at the RAF Benevolent Fund’s annual awards for raising thousands of pounds to help others.

Gary was nominated for his outstanding commitment to support for the fund over the last seven years.

Fund life vice-president Lady Hillier, Gary Walker and air vice-marshal Chris Elliot. Picture: Ollie Dixon

The RAF Benevolent Fund Awards, now in its 13th year, celebrates the outstanding contributions of fundraisers, volunteers and partners who support the charity.

The 2024 awards were held on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand in London and attended by hundreds of RAF personnel, veterans and supporters of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Gary's fundraising efforts began in 2013, when he supported the Marham Village Fun Day. When this ceased in 2017, he decided to continue the summer event as a 10K run on behalf of the fund.

Over the years, Gary has expanded this to include a duathlon, a children's 1K event, a cycling endurance event and virtual runs for those unable to attend in person.

He also initiated a New Year's Eve 10K at RAF Marham.

A spokesperson said: “Running since 2017, these events have raised a huge amount for the RAF Benevolent Fund and other charities. Gary has raised in excess of £46,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.”

Gary said: “I’m absolutely gobsmacked to win this award. The RAF Benevolent Fund is so brilliant. From my time at RAF Marham I have seen first-hand the impact the fund has on RAF families and individuals. It’s a privilege to win.”

Air vice-marshal Chris Elliot, chief executive at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: "The awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the remarkable support we received from individuals, groups and organisations in 2024.

“The support enables us to continue to deliver our vital services and reach more members of the RAF Family.

“Many congratulations to Gary on his well-deserved win – his inspirational commitment, passion and advocacy has been wonderful to see. From everyone at the RAF Benevolent Fund – thank you."

The fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans and their families.

If you know a member of the RAF Family in need, go to rafbf.org to find out how the fund could help.