A service at Lynn Minster this Sunday will recognise National Police Memorial Day.

Members of the public are invited to attend, and everyone is welcome to be a part of the service of remembrance and reflection for fallen officers and staff.

It starts at 11.45am, and representatives from the local force will be there - including West Norfolk Commander Superintendent Sonia Humphreys.

They will be joined by local dignitaries, including West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen and Deputy Lieutenant Countess Romney.

The service will be led by Rev Canon Dimond. Following proceedings, Supt Humphreys, the Deputy Lieutenant and the mayor will lay wreaths at the Minster.