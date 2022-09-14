A special service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is being held in Lynn Minster this Friday at 6pm.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge will attend the service, which will be led by Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond.

The service will be an opportunity for everyone attending to remember The Queen and what she meant to the people of West Norfolk.

There is a special service on Friday

Members of the public are welcome to attend this service and are advised to arrive and be seated by 5.45pm so that the service can begin promptly at 6pm.

In the event of large numbers attending, the service will be relayed outside the Minster.

On Sunday, the Minster will remain open if people wish to gather there to observe the national one-minute's silence at 8pm.

Other services in the area are:

Today (Wednesday)

6.30pm: St Peter & St Paul Church, Swaffham;

7pm: St Mary, North Creake;

Friday

7pm: Our Lady Saint Mary, South Creake.

Sunday

10am: Heacham;

10.30am: All Saints, Helhoughton;

5pm: Blessed Virgin Mary & All Saints, Sculthorpe;

6.30pm: St Faith's, Gaywood.